Lansing’s REO Town Marketplace vandalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The REO Town Marketplace appeared to be vandalized overnight as business owners were greeted Wednesday to at least three broken windows at the complex.

The marketplace is located at 1027 S. Washington Ave., just south of Interstate 496.

It features a variety of independently owned businesses ranging from thrift boutiques to art and music stores.

One business owner said there have been several incidents of vandalism in the neighborhood over the past few weeks.

