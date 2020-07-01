Lansing mobile food pantry to host food distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing’s mobile food pantry will be hosting a mobile food distribution Saturday July 18 for Lansing residents.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until all food is distributed.

The distribution will take place at the First United Methodist Church at 3827 Delta River Dr. in Lansing.

Here’s how to receive food:

-Stay in your vehicle for registration and distribution.

-Make room in your trunk ahead of time. That’s where the food will be placed.

-Provide a proof of residency by bringing either a government issued I.D. or mail with your address.

-Restrooms will not be available during the event, and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home. If you need the food, you can arrange for someone to bring your I.D. and a note allowing them to pick up the food.

Who can participate:

-Anyone in financial hardship in need of food, especially due to the pandemic.

-Individuals or families who have recently lost jobs.

-Senior citizens on fixed incomes.

-Residents of the City of Lansing.

For more information, call 517-908-3680.

