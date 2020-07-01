Lansing City Council virtual meetings will continue

(WILX)

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — Virtual meetings will continue to be the new normal for local government.

Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore said in a statement Wednesday that council and committee meetings will still be held via computer.

“While it was our intention to move back to in-person meetings, it won’t be possible,” Spadafore said. “After consulting with the Ingham County Health Department, I have determined that it’s in the best interest of transparency and public health that our meetings continue virtually, as allowed by Executive Order 2020-129. We will continue to evaluate this decision but will meet virtually at least through July.”

