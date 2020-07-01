Cawood to close for water main work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the Lansing Board of Water and Light will be closing Cawood Street from Willow Street to West Saginaw Street beginning Monday.

The reason for the closing is so the BWL can install a water main. Reconstruction of the portion of the road will follow.

According to the BWL, the work is expected to be complete by September.

Access to local area residencies and businesses will be maintained. Detours are:

Eastbound Detour:

-South on Waverly Road.

-East on Saginaw Street.

-North on MLK Jr. Blvd.

-East on Willow Street.

Westbound Detour:

-South on MLK Jr. Blvd.

-West on Oakland Ave. to Saginaw Street.

-North on Waverly Road.

-West on Willow Street.

