Advertisement

Health officials look to pool testing as new approach to trace coronavirus

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Record levels of COVID-19 cases are being reported across the U.S., and officials are determining what is and isn’t working, in terms of testing.

Experts are now considering a new approach: pool testing.

Many say it’s the necessary next step in testing and tracing the novel coronavirus.

“Instead of taking an individual blood and nasal sample from somebody, you take a whole bunch of them and put them together and run a test on that whole batch,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja. “And if it’s negative, all those are clear. And if it’s positive, you go back and individually test those to see who is positive.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued recommendations for this testing strategy earlier this month as companies and schools look to have mass screenings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the White House coronavirus task force is seriously considering this.

“Something’s not working. I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working,” Fauci told the Washington Post. “What you need to do is find the penetration of infected people in your society. And the only way you know that is by casting a broad net.”

Fellow task force member Dr. Deborah Birx agrees and says pool testing is what is needed to get the testing numbers where they need to be. Birx hopes this would eventually help people get back to their lives faster.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

National

Seattle cops forcibly clear ‘occupied’ zone, arrest dozens

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

National

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.

Latest News

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

National

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

News

East Lansing Public Library closes the book on fines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The East Lansing Public Library is joining the movement to go "fine free."

News

East Lansing parking offers 30 minute grace period

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The City of East Lansing wants to remind community members there will be a 30-minute grace period in all gated parking facilities in downtown East Lansing.

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

News

Car insurance changes have arrived

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Medical coverage offered by car insurance companies has changed.