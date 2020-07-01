East Lansing Public Library closes the book on fines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Library is turning the page on overdue fines.

Starting today, the library is joining the movement to go “fine free.”

This affects most library materials and previous overdue fines will not be collected.

People are still encouraged to return their materials on time.

If you do owe a fine, the library will put a hold on your account, meaning you won’t be able to check out anything else until any materials you have are returned.

