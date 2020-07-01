Advertisement

East Lansing parking offers 30 minute grace period

Charles St. Parking Garage in East Lansing.
Charles St. Parking Garage in East Lansing. (WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing wants to remind community members there will be a 30-minute grace period in all gated parking facilities in downtown East Lansing.

The city said customers who enter and exit gated facilities within 30 minutes won’t be charged, however, customers who remained parked for longer than 30 minutes will pay the full parking rate for their visit.

The city said the grace period will allow the city to “continue encouraging customers to support downtown East Lansing businesses, while also allowing the East Lansing Parking Division to resume charges for those using the parking facilities for longer periods of time,” according to the city’s website.

The city said it will also be deferring previously planned rate increases for discounted monthly parking permits and street meters.

Parking customers who have questions should call the East Lansing Parking Office at 517-337-1277.

For more information, click here.

