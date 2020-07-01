Detroit man gets 3 life terms for LGBTQ shooting deaths

Jail (MGN Image)

DETROIT (AP) -

A 19-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to three life terms in prison with no chance of parole for gunning down two gay men and a transgender woman who authorities believe were targeted because of their sexual orientation. Devon Kareem Robinson was sentenced Tuesday in the killings of 21-year-old Alunte Davis, and 20-year-olds Timothy Blancher and Paris Cameron in May 2019. Prosecutors have said Davis and Blancher were gay men and Cameron was a transgender woman. Robinson is also accused of wounding two other people. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says her office will remain vigilant in the fight against hate.