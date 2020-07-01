Detroit man gets 3 life terms for LGBTQ shooting deaths
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) -
A 19-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to three life terms in prison with no chance of parole for gunning down two gay men and a transgender woman who authorities believe were targeted because of their sexual orientation. Devon Kareem Robinson was sentenced Tuesday in the killings of 21-year-old Alunte Davis, and 20-year-olds Timothy Blancher and Paris Cameron in May 2019. Prosecutors have said Davis and Blancher were gay men and Cameron was a transgender woman. Robinson is also accused of wounding two other people. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says her office will remain vigilant in the fight against hate.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.