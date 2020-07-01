Crews put out fire at Lansing housing complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews put out an apartment fire early Wednesday afternoon on the 3000 block of North Waverly Road, just south of North Grand River Avenue.

Lansing Fire Department crews told News 10 it involved an unoccupied apartment and nobody was injured. The fire was put out around 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

The fire took place inside an apartment within Mt. Vernon Park, a complex owned and managed by the Lansing Housing Commission.

