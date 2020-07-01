Advertisement

Car insurance changes have arrived

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new month rolled in some changes for Michigan drivers.

Starting Thursday, Michigan drivers can choose whether they want to pay for lifetime medical coverage in case of a serious accident.

(Pexels image with WLUC edits)
(Pexels image with WLUC edits) (WLUC)

Up until now, that coverage was mandatory and it added to more than $100 per year to insurance premiums.

Michigan resident Gary Benavides said the change was long overdue.

“We paid more than Indiana, Pennsylvania and Indiana combined,” Benavides said.

Now there are choices.

Drivers will be able to keep the unlimited coverage option. They can also choose $500,00, $250,000 or $50,000 levels of coverage. Those on Medicare Part A or B may be able to completely opt out.

The amount of medical coverage can’t be changed until a policy is up for renewal.

Some drivers have done their homework.

“I’m going to check with my certified public accountant and just check and see what would fit with me personally and stuff and where the savings is at and then be able to take the best package,” Benavides said.

Others are still trying to figure it out, like driver Quentin Abbott.

“I’ll have to visit the state website and find out what the changes that were made last summer mean for me and my own situation, and what that might mean for my family’s situation, and go from there,” Abbott said.

The right choice is complex and based on personal situations, so the savings won’t be the same for everyone.

Driver Marcus Jefferson said he has three cars.

“This month is my birthday, so before I renew, I’m going to talk and get all the options that are available to me,” Jefferson said.

