Amazon Prime watch parties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon is launching a new feature for Prime Video that could help you stay connected with friends while social distancing.

You can now host or attend a Prime Video Watch Party.

It’s a new options for desktops, that lets you co-watch with friends and fellow Prime Members.

As the host, you’re in charge of the controls, providing everyone else with a synchronized theater-like experience.

You can choose what to watch from Prime’s TV and movie lineup.

