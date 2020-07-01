Advertisement

Amazon Prime watch parties

(Source: Amazon)
(Source: Amazon)(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon is launching a new feature for Prime Video that could help you stay connected with friends while social distancing.

You can now host or attend a Prime Video Watch Party.

It’s a new options for desktops, that lets you co-watch with friends and fellow Prime Members.

As the host, you’re in charge of the controls, providing everyone else with a synchronized theater-like experience.

You can choose what to watch from Prime’s TV and movie lineup.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

