Actor says ‘Justice League’ director Whedon was ‘abusive’

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / MGN)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Actor Ray Fisher says director Joss Whedon’s behavior was “abusive” on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League.” Ray Fisher played Cyborg in the DC Comics film. He tweeted Wednesday that Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew was “unprofessional and completely unacceptable.” Whedon hasn’t responded to Fisher on social media, and emails seeking comment from him weren’t immediately returned. Whedon is known for his directing on Marvel’s “Avengers” films and television’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” He was brought in to replace director Zack Snyder for reshoots and post-production. Warner Bros. announced in May that it would release Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” which fans had long lobbied for.

