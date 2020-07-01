3 killed when Flint crash splits car into 2 pieces: police

(MGN Image)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) -

Three people have died and a fourth person has been injured after a car struck a median wall and bridge abutment on Interstate 475 in Flint. Flint police say 26-year-old Nefertiti Adair Foster lost control of a Nissan sedan, hit the median wall, and then slammed into a bridge abutment. Police say the impact split the car into two pieces. Foster and two female juvenile passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. A third passenger was hospitalized in good condition. Investigators are trying to determine what caused Foster to lose control of the car.