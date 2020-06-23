Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Advertisement

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Governor Whitmer extends Executive Order temporarily enhancing price gouging restrictions

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
By News 10
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended a previous Executive Order further enhancing price gouging restrictions in Michigan.

Economy expected to get better this year

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
By News 10
A University of Michigan economist predicts the state will be $2.6 billion in the hole for the budget-year ending in September.

Healthcare workers experience symptoms

Updated: Apr. 7, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
By News 10
Two of metro-Detroit's largest healthcare systems are reporting high numbers of employees suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

Michigan oversight panel OKs limits on 'forever chemicals'

Updated: Feb. 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM EST
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Michigan panel has endorsed drinking water standards designed to reduce exposure to a group of nonstick, water-resistant chemicals.

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
Terms of service

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
Privacy policy

Chief Engineer Position

Updated: Jan. 23, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST
By Amy Murphy
Chief Engineer is a department head leadership position, managing the station’s technology with a core team of two engineers. The Chief Engineer oversees the station’s technical and news operations, building facilities, digital production, as well as distribution systems that produce and deliver high-quality video streams across multiple platforms.

Michigan clinics awarded grants to help uninsured, underinsured

Updated: Jan. 12, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST
By Associated Press
Nearly four dozen clinics will share $860,500 through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Strengthening the Safety Net program.

Updated: Dec. 12, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST
Year End Clearance at the Big 3 in Jackson! December 23rd to January 3rd

The Grinch is back on WILX Tuesday

Updated: Dec. 2, 2019 at 4:26 PM EST
By NEWS 10
The Grinch and all of the Who's in Whoville return on December 3 for your holiday viewing pleasure.